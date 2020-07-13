Log in
ECCB Digital Dialogues Addresses Pandemic and Regional Air Transport

07/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT

10 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis - Pandemic and Regional Air Transport will be the topic for discussion when the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) continues its newest online public engagement series dubbed: ECCB Digital Dialogues on 16 July.

The panel will comprise the Honourable Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,
Dr Ralph Gonsalves; regional Economist, Dr Justin Ram; and Director General of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, Donald McPhail.

The panellists will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional air transport, the liquidation of regional air carrier, LIAT (1974) Ltd, and the options and opportunities for air transport in the region.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine, will moderate the discussion which commences at 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to join the virtual discussion live on the ECCB Connects Facebook page.

Click herefor more information on the ECCB Digital Dialogues andregistration details to join the conversation, or visit ECCB's Facebook page, ECCB Connects.

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
