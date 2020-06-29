ECCB Digital Dialogues - Pandemic and Digital Currency Part II

In Part II of the four-part mini-series dedicated to the topic: Pandemic and Digital Currency, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine and a panel of experts will continue the discussion on the Central Bank's Digital EC Cash Project.

The following issues will be covered during the discussion:

Overview of the Project; Insights on the governance framework in place for the Project; Critical Issues: Cybersecurity, Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), Due Diligence; and Project Implementation Roadmap.

Join us as we continue our exploration of the Digital EC Cash - The Fastest, Cheapest, Safest Way to pay for goods and services in the Currency Union.

Be part of the conversation as we take collective action to transform our region, now. Click here to view the promotional video.

Register to attend or watch live on Facebook/ECCBConnects

Click here for more information on the ECCB Digital Dialogues.