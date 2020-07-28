ECFC : Hosts First Virtual Symposium with Sessions Featuring IRS, Covid-19 Issues and Other Healthcare Tax Topics

Corresponding Webinar Series Will Provide Interactive Educational Opportunities to Advance Healthcare Consumerism

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, will hold the 33rd ECFC Annual Symposium and the organization’s first virtual symposium from August 5-7. With a variety of important healthcare issues and concerns swirling in a rapidly evolving COVID-19 climate, this year’s symposium will address key healthcare tax topics in a variety of online sessions. The three-day event will be followed by a Symposium Webinar Series, which will run weekly from August 13 through October 1.

“Our new interactive and educational virtual format creates opportunities for more members and colleagues to learn about key healthcare tax topics in a safe and cost-effective way,” said Christa Day, Executive Director for ECFC. “Virtual attendees will experience the same quality content and educational offerings they have come to expect from the Symposium, coupled with a dynamic Webinar Series.”

The 33rd ECFC Annual Symposium will feature leading experts speaking on numerous technical areas, with an array of educational sessions, including:

Current IRS Guidance

HSA Market Statistics and Trends

What, Why, How, When-ERISA Wrap Documents

Best Practices TPAs Should Know to Help Employees Optimize Employees Enrollment & Engagement

Creating Financial Wellness Programs in a Post-Pandemic World

COBRA Operations, COVID-19 and the Operational Impacts

Virtual attendees will also hear legislative and regulatory updates, the latest happenings in Washington, D.C., and what’s next from ECFC.

For attendees who want to focus on professional development and continuing education credits, a virtual FCS Certification Clinic will be held August 4. Presented in a “teach-to-the-test” format, the virtual seminars will give benefits professionals the added knowledge and certification they need to advance their careers.

For additional information on the 33nd Annual Symposium and to view the full agenda, visit https://ecfc.org/page/AS2020Agenda

About ECFC

ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. Visit ecfc.org for more information.

