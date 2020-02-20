Log in
ECFC : Welcomes New Board of Director Members With 39th Annual Conference on Horizon

02/20/2020 | 08:33am EST

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, announced today the election of five new board of directors as well as the re-election of three other board members.

“We want to congratulate our newly elected board of director members and our re-elected members. We look forward to benefiting from their counsel throughout the year and bringing everyone together at our annual conference,” said Christa Day, Executive Director of ECFC. “The collective experience and knowledge of our board of directors will help us to continue to expand our mission of advancing healthcare consumerism.”

The new board appointments are announced as ECFC prepares its 39th Annual Conference from March 18-20 in Washington, D.C. The conference will feature congressional speakers, in-depth briefings, inside the beltway keynote speakers, regulatory agency perspective, technical panels and scheduled meetings on Capitol Hill with congressional members and staffers.

The new ECFC Board of Directors are:

  • Becky Seefeldt, Vice President of Strategy, Benefit Resource, Inc.
  • Chris Erickson, President and Founder, Benefit Extras, Inc.
  • Thad Inge, Manager of Government Relations, Paychex, Inc.
  • William Stuart, Director of Strategy and Compliance, Benefit Strategies, LLC.
  • Philip Mason, Director of Healthcare Services, UMB Healthcare Services.

Newly re-elected board members include Kim Kaczmarek, Vice President, Global Healthcare Product Development and Innovation Director, MasterCard; Joan Christensen, Vice President, Healthcare & Insurance Solutions, Fiserv; and Charles Zelazny, CEO, Taxsaver Plan.

The ECFC Board of Directors consists of 18 members, four of which are elected At-Large. Each serves a three-year term. Terms coincide with the Annual Conference in March. Officers include a Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.

About ECFC

ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. Visit ecfc.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
