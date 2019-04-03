Log in
ECHA European Chemical Agency : 03 April 2019 - News release Companies recommended to transfer registrations before the UK's withdrawal

04/03/2019 | 03:32am EDT

ECHA/NR/19/16

ECHA continues to recommend companies to prepare for the UK withdrawal without a transition period, now expected to take effect on 13 April 2019, at 00:00 hours CET (i.e. 12 April 2019, 11 p.m. UK time).

Helsinki, 3 April 2019 - Companies are reminded to initiate the transfer of their registrations and other assets through ECHA's IT tools before the UK withdrawal takes effect (on 13 April 2019, at 00:00 hours CET), and not to leave these transactions to the last moment.

The number of registrations for which a transfer was initiated from a UK-based registrant to an EU-27 based company is increasing, with the cumulative figure exceeding 4 800 by the end of March out of approximately 12 000 UK registrations in total.

Companies can still benefit from the advice and practical instructions on ECHA's website to minimise the impact of the UK's withdrawal on their business, concerning REACH, CLP, PIC and the Biocidal Products Regulation.

Disclaimer

ECHA - European Chemical Agency published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:31:03 UTC
