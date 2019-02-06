ECHA European Chemical Agency : 06 February 2019 - News release ECHA Weekly - 6 February 2019

Documents from MSC-RAC joint workshop published

The final report and other documents related to the MSC-RAC joint workshop on fine-tuning the testing requirements and evaluation of selected human health endpoints under REACH and CLP have now been published on ECHA's website. The workshop took place in October 2018 and involved committee members, representatives of the European Commission, ECHA staff, stakeholders and observers.

Meeting documents

Committees' opinion on one application for authorisation available

The consolidated opinion of the Committees for Risk Assessment and Socio-economic Analysis for one use of(EC 215-607-8, CAS 1333-82-0) by Doosan Electro-Materials Luxembourg SARL and Doosan Energy Solution Kft is available on our website.

Opinion

Authorisations granted for four uses of two substances

formaldehyde oligomeric reaction products with aniline (technical MDA) (EC 500-036-1, CAS 25214-70-4), granted to Polynt Composites France (21 August 2029), details;

(EC 500-036-1, CAS 25214-70-4), granted to Polynt Composites France (21 August 2029), details; 1,2 -dichloroethane (EDC) (EC 203-458-1, CAS 107-06-2), granted to Eli Lilly Kinsale Limited (22 November 2029), details; and

(EC 203-458-1, CAS 107-06-2), granted to Eli Lilly Kinsale Limited (22 November 2029), details; and 1,2 -dichloroethane (EDC) (EC 203-458-1, CAS 107-06-2), granted to Bayer Pharma AG (22 November 2029), details.

The European Commission has granted authorisations for four uses related to three substances. The authorisations (expiry date of review period given in brackets) are for: