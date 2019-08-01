Log in
ECI Celebrates 20 Years of Accelerating Small Business Growth and Success

08/01/2019 | 10:58am EDT

Company rebrands to reflect status as the leader in industry-specific software for small and midsized businesses

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced its plans to rebrand in recognition of the company’s 20 years of cumulative growth since its founding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005667/en/

Founded in 1999, ECI was created to help small businesses reach customers through ecommerce solutions. Since then, the company has evolved into the leading cloud-based business management software provider for small and midsized business owners, offering the most intuitive, industry-specific solutions and expertise on the market. With revenue exceeding $240 million, ECI today serves more than 13,000 global customers and has 20 office locations around the world with nearly 1,100 employees and contractors who are dedicated to ensuring continual product innovation and customer success.

To support its evolution from a small startup to the booming company it is today, ECI has updated its branding, including a logo refresh. With this update, ECI’s branding now reflects where the company is today and its mission of providing small and midsized business owners with the support and purpose-built solutions that will make doing business easier than ever before.

“Despite ECI’s evolution over the last 20 years to serve new industries and new geographies, one thing has remained the same: our commitment to our customer base,” said Ron Books, ECI CEO. “Our new branding is a more accurate depiction of what we are today: a company that is both passionate about, and dedicated to, supporting the entrepreneurial spirit by equipping SMBs with the tools required to help their businesses thrive. We are incredibly excited to be upgrading our look and celebrating the success of our organization and customers.”

To learn more about ECI and the new branding, visit www.ecisolutions.com/about-us/20-years-rebrand.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
