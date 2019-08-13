Log in
ECI Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Trivest Beheer B.V.

08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Trivest Beheer B.V., a provider of smart vertical software solutions to the SME manufacturing sector. With this acquisition, Trivest’s nearly 3,000 customers and more than 300 employees will join ECI’s manufacturing division.

Trivest provides industry-specific software solutions for small to mid-sized companies in the manufacturing sector, including ERP (enterprise resource planning) software, APM (advanced production management system) software, MES (manufacturing execution system) software, CAD/CAM design software, business intelligence solutions and mobile applications. Together, the Trivest suite of software and SaaS solutions optimizes and automates processes across the entire value chain for customers in 27 countries. This acquisition will significantly expand ECI’s presence in the Benelux region and across Europe.

“The most important thing to us at Trivest is equipping our customers with the tools they need to make their businesses successful, and we’re excited to be joining a company who shares that philosophy,” said Gino Keijzer, CEO of Trivest. “By becoming part of the ECI family, we will have an even greater ability to innovate on our products in order to best serve our customers across all geographies.”

“Trivest is our largest acquisition to date and reinforces ECI’s commitment to expanding our portfolio so that we’re always offering the best possible solutions to our customers,” said Ron Books, CEO of ECI. “Adding Trivest will truly give ECI an established presence in the Netherlands and Europe, and allow us to offer a new, robust platform solution to our SMB manufacturers.”

Trivest is a portfolio company of family office Nedvest. Arma Partners served as a financial advisor to Trivest and JanssenBroekhuysen Advocaten served as legal advisor. William Blair served as financial advisor to ECI Software Solutions and Houthoff served as legal advisor.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (Autoriteit Consument & Markt).

About ECI Software Solutions
ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

About Trivest
The Trivest Software Group has its head office in Apeldoorn and consists of eight cooperating companies that focus on providing software solutions and services for the manufacturing industry in the Benelux and beyond. These are Ridder Data Systems in Harderwijk, Trimergo in Apeldoorn, Bemet in Veenendaal, Proteus in Waardenburg, Wintheon in Hengelo, Inventive in Rijswijk and GNB in Emmeloord. The Trivest Software Group also has a branch in Zele, Belgium.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
