ECI Software Solutions : Names Traci Johnson Chief Marketing Officer

Johnson was previously ECI’s Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Traci Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson—who has been with ECI for nearly two decades—was previously Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand, focused on global marketing strategies for each of the company’s divisions. In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to build the ECI brand, creating customer value and driving global digital marketing and demand generation strategies.

Johnson joined ECI in 2000 as part of the company’s acquisition of DDMS—the parent company of ECI’s office products solution, DDMSPLUS®—where she’d been employed since January 1989. Following the acquisition, Johnson was named Vice President of DDMS and was responsible for quality assurance, project management and training. When ECI acquired Britannia—a key competitor of DDMS—in 2006, Johnson became President of Britannia and led the successful integration of the company into the ECI family. In 2009, she moved to ECI’s corporate leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Marketing, and in 2018 took on her most recent role of Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand. In that role, Johnson successfully led ECI’s marketing team through a rigorous rebrand process resulting in a modern, updated company logo and messaging to reflect its evolution into the premier cloud-based business management solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Traci has built an impressive career here at ECI, bringing talent, leadership, a positive attitude and an unwavering dedication to our company and customers with every role she’s held,” said Ron Books, CEO of ECI. “There is no one more suited to take on this critical executive leadership role and, based on her previous track record of providing superior leadership and strategic vision along with the ability to execute, we fully expect that she will provide exactly what we need for this next phase of growth.”

“I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity to take on a new role here at ECI,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to maintaining our company’s successes by applying my extensive knowledge of SMBs across the industries we serve. I am also so proud to work for such an amazing company and I look forward to working alongside such a great executive team.”

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ECIsolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

