Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECI Software Solutions : Names Traci Johnson Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Johnson was previously ECI’s Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Traci Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson—who has been with ECI for nearly two decades—was previously Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand, focused on global marketing strategies for each of the company’s divisions. In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to build the ECI brand, creating customer value and driving global digital marketing and demand generation strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005176/en/

ECI CMO Traci Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

ECI CMO Traci Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

Johnson joined ECI in 2000 as part of the company’s acquisition of DDMS—the parent company of ECI’s office products solution, DDMSPLUS®—where she’d been employed since January 1989. Following the acquisition, Johnson was named Vice President of DDMS and was responsible for quality assurance, project management and training. When ECI acquired Britannia—a key competitor of DDMS—in 2006, Johnson became President of Britannia and led the successful integration of the company into the ECI family. In 2009, she moved to ECI’s corporate leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Marketing, and in 2018 took on her most recent role of Senior Vice President of Global Communication and Brand. In that role, Johnson successfully led ECI’s marketing team through a rigorous rebrand process resulting in a modern, updated company logo and messaging to reflect its evolution into the premier cloud-based business management solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Traci has built an impressive career here at ECI, bringing talent, leadership, a positive attitude and an unwavering dedication to our company and customers with every role she’s held,” said Ron Books, CEO of ECI. “There is no one more suited to take on this critical executive leadership role and, based on her previous track record of providing superior leadership and strategic vision along with the ability to execute, we fully expect that she will provide exactly what we need for this next phase of growth.”

“I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity to take on a new role here at ECI,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to maintaining our company’s successes by applying my extensive knowledge of SMBs across the industries we serve. I am also so proud to work for such an amazing company and I look forward to working alongside such a great executive team.”

To learn more about ECI Software Solutions, a certified 2019 Great Place to Work, visit us at: https://www.ecisolutions.com/

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ECIsolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:27aONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S : Press release Oncology Venture secures a US $5 million (50 million SEK) equity investment from a new US based investor
AQ
09:27aSegal to Offer Club Vita's Longevity Service to Plan Sponsors
BU
09:26aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
PR
09:26aRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Appointment of Timothy Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
09:24aDELEK US : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:24aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
09:24aPOINT LOMA RESOURCES : Announces the Execution of a Letter of Intent to Farmout Exploratory Lands Where Up To Three Horizontal Wells May Be Drilled
PU
09:24aAMUNDI : Transcript from the conference call
PU
09:24aHERON THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group