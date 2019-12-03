Log in
ECI Technology : Advances Leadership in Analyses of Plating Solutions With QualiLab Elite ® Benchtop Plating Bath Analyzers

12/03/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Optimize Electroplating and Electroless-Plating bath solutions with the all-new QualiLab Elite system that combines Cyclic Voltammetric Stripping and the largest library of analytical recipes for metal deposition to determine additives in electroplating baths.

ECI Technology, a leading manufacturer of chemical analytical equipment for Semiconductors and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing and WKK PCB Trading Ltd., a leading distribution company supplying capital equipment, materials and services to the PCB industry throughout Asia, today announced that they will be showcasing the new QualiLab Elite® Benchtop Plating Bath Analyzer at this year’s International Electronics Circuit Exhibition at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, China from December 4th to December 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005035/en/

QualiLab Elite® Benchtop Plating Bath Analyzer combines CVS, potentiometric titration, and UV-Vis spectroscopy-based analytical techniques in a single lab. It delivers the analytical performance needed to control today’s rapidly evolving metal deposition applications. (Photo: Business Wire)



“The new QualiLab Elite Analyzer combined with our extensive ChemPack® library of analytical metrology further demonstrates ECI Technology’s industry leadership in metal deposition, and our ongoing commitment to technology innovation through further advanced research and development,” said ECI Technology’s CEO Marianna Rabinovitch.

“We are seeing significant interest from our customers for QualiLab Elite Benchtop Plating Bath Analyzer with ChemPack analytical recipes and are pleased to be showcasing this system at HKPCA,” said Randy Lui, Director and General Manager, WKK PCB Trading Limited.

The QualiLab Elite analyzer supports multi-language operations and provides accurate analyses in an ergonomic design. Its modular design configurations range from a simplified, compact single-sample manual analyzer to a fully automated closed-cell system that can measure up to 42 samples without operator intervention. All models offer high-precision selectivity and analyses combined with easy-to-use software, advanced reporting and data handling features along with ECI Technology’s proprietary Chempacks® analytical recipes. Visit ECI Technology at WWK Booth #1Q01, Hall 1 during the exhibition for a demonstration.

About ECI Technology

ECI Technology is a trusted global supplier of chemical-process-control equipment used throughout the semiconductor, advanced wafer-level packaging, PCB, and LEDs industries – qualifying incoming wet chemistry, managing process control of plating bath solutions and wet processes, and monitors and optimizes process solutions for reuse. ECI Technology has offices in the USA, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan with representatives in China, Europe, Singapore, and, Israel to support its equipment and development activities across more than 15 countries. www.ecitechnology.com

About WKK PCB Trading Ltd.

WKK was established in 1975 as a trading and distribution company supplying equipment, materials, and services to the PCB industry throughout Asia. The history of WKK originates from the first PCB factory founded by Mr. Wong Wha San in 1962. To cope with the rapid growth of the PCB business in the 1970s, WKK was established as the trading and distribution arm of Mr. Wong’s PCB business. Since then, WKK has developed itself to one of the foremost pioneers in supplying equipment, materials, and services for the electronics industry in China for over 30 years.


© Business Wire 2019
