ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Authorities Will Debate the Regional Agenda for Inclusive Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean

09/27/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Mexico City, September 27, 2019. Social Development Ministers and senior authorities will debate the policies needed to achieve inclusive social development in the region, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, during the Third Meeting of the Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This event is convened by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the government of Mexico, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It will take place on October 1-3, 2019, in Mexico City.

At this gathering, attendees will weigh the approval of the newly presented Proposed Regional Agenda for Inclusive Social Development, requested by the countries that participated in the second meeting of the conference held in Montevideo, Uruguay in 2017. In addition, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, will present to countries Critical Obstacles to Inclusive Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean: Background for a Regional Agenda, a document analyzing the phenomena that limit access by much of the population to the effective enjoyment of their rights and to well-being, and that reproduce inequality, hindering progress towards inclusive social development.

The Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, created as a subsidiary body of ECLAC, seeks to promote and support the strengthening of social development policies in the region as well as to foster cooperation among countries and their exchange of experiences, among other objectives.

In the framework of the Third Meeting of the Regional Conference on Social Development - which will include numerous thematic panels and side events and will be attended by representatives of civil society and United Nations organizations - the XI Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean will take place, organized by the UNDP.

The event's program, as well as general information and registration forms for participants and journalists, is available at the conference's website: https://crds.cepal.org/3/en

The event will be transmitted live on the Internet via ECLAC's website: www.cepal.org.

Press contacts:

Secretariat of Welfare of the Government of Mexico - Cihuatl Zuñiga, Social Communications Coordinator, cihuatl.zunigan@bienestar.gob.mx, +5544754237.

ECLAC - Guido Camú, Chief of the Public Information Unit, prensa@cepal.org, +56 2 2210 2040 / +56 9 8 293 2602.

UNDP - Ana del Toro, ana.deltoro@undp.org, +52 1 5540912611 / Vanessa Hidalgo, vanessa.hidalgo@undp.org, +1 646 338 9462.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:32:08 UTC
