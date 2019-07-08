ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Calls on Researchers to Present Papers on Sustainable Development by July 16

The Summer School on Latin American Economies of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is accepting, through July 16 2019, proposals for research papers on the topic of sustainable development that will be presented on September 3-4 at a seminar to be held at the regional organization's headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

The seminar Sustainable Development: the science, economics and policy nexus is part of the celebration of the Summer School's twentieth anniversary, and it will be co-sponsored by the European Union and the Young Scholars Initiative (INET).

The topics that will be taken into consideration include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Measuring the environmental crisis

• New tools in economic policy analysis

• The political economy of sustainability

• Social inclusion, equity, and environmental sustainability.

Each proposal should clearly explain the main research questions that will be studied, along with the hypotheses, the sources of data that will be used, and research methods and results. Additional supporting material, such as preliminary results or draft papers, is also welcome.

The deadline for submitting proposals is July 16, 2019. The proposals must be sent to: summerschool@cepal.org. The decision regarding which papers will be selected will be made on July 20, 2019, and researchers will have until August 10, 2019 to submit their final presentations. At least two papers per topic will be chosen.

More information about this call for papers:

https://escueladeverano.cepal.org/2019/es/call-for-papers-sustainable-development

Questions about the seminar and financial support may be addressed to summerschool@cepal.org