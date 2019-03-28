ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Caribbean youth address major development issues at United Nations meeting

Log in
Caribbean youth address major development issues at United Nations meeting

03/28/2019

Youth from across the Caribbean will discuss such issues as access to high-quality education, lack of employment, youth participation in society, intergenerational justice and climate change during a United Nations (UN) meeting, which will take place on 1 April 2019.

The Caribbean is home to more than 11 million youth between the ages of 15 and 29. These young people have a central role to play in the achievement of sustainable development in the region. However, there are several challenges that need to be addressed for youth to be able to contribute effectively to the benefit of the Caribbean.

It is for this reason that the Caribbean Regional Youth Council, in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin American and the Caribbean (ECLAC) subregional headquarters for the Caribbean, has invited Caribbean youth leaders to join an online dialogue session aimed at capturing the collective thoughts, ideas and perspectives of young people in relation to major development themes.

By bringing together youth leaders from around the Caribbean, the session will give young people the opportunity to share their vision with policymakers and relevant stakeholders in civil society and the private sector, as well as to discuss their contributions to future UN meetings.

Among the issues to be vigorously addressed are the following: how can education and decent work serve to promote the empowerment, inclusion and equality among youth in the Caribbean; how inequality affects youth empowerment and inclusion in the Caribbean; and the roles that youth have and can play as we transition to low emission and carbon resilient society in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The online session will be held in preparation to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, which will take place on 8-9 April 2019, in New York.

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 28 March 2019
