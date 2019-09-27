Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Summer School 2019 Concludes with the Participation of 40 Students from 19 Countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Forty postgraduate students from 19 countries worldwide participated in the 20th session of the Summer School on Latin American Economies organized annually by the Division of Production, Productivity and Management of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which included for the first time a week dedicated to gender issues, along with three international seminars - to mention just a few activities.

The students - from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela - were received in July by ECLAC's Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, who encouraged them to think about a new development pattern for Latin America and the Caribbean, one that is more sustainable and egalitarian, during the seminar inaugurating the School.

In the context of that activity, the students expressed interest in exchanging knowledge and experiences with academics and their scholarly peers, learning more about the structuralist approach and ECLAC's thinking in the current, hyper-globalized era, and addressing the challenges and problems shared by countries in the region.

In parallel to attending the classes offered by ECLAC officials and academics from prestigious international universities, the Summer School students also participated in the Development in transition challenges seminar on Inequality: Measurement, analysis and policies, organized with support from the European Union delegation in Chile. At the opening session of that event, Bárcena stated that 'untangling the roots of inequality and improving its measurement is key to addressing the challenges of countries in transition,' which include Latin American and Caribbean nations.

Subsequently, the students participated in an international seminar on Sustainable Development: the science, economics and policy nexus, where presenters posed the need to achieve virtuous circles between scientific evidence, economic efficiency and policy decisions to achieve sustainable development with equality in Latin America and the Caribbean. The event was co-sponsored by the European Union and the Young Scholars Initiative (INET).

The last activity included in the School's program was the presentation of the book From Structuralism to Neo-structuralism: The Intellectual Journey of Osvaldo Sunkel, a leading economic thinker in Latin America and the Caribbean and current chair of the CEPAL Review's Editorial Board.

The Summer School was created in 2000 and has since drawn the participation of more than 500 students from 35 countries and from different universities worldwide. It is a plural space of thought that promotes discussion, reflection, and the generation and exchange of ideas on Latin American problems, based on the specialized contributions of ECLAC's various divisions and advances on the frontier of academic research.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 22:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada Energy Regulator Orders Enbridge to Suspend Open Season
PU
07:00pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
06:58pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Summer School 2019 Concludes with the Participation of 40 Students from 19 Countries
PU
06:56pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
06:49pCOMERICA BANK : Statement on VRB Cryptocurrency
PR
06:31pCanada regulator orders Enbridge to halt pipeline overhaul plan due to 'perception of abuse'
RE
06:15pMuhle-Glashutte Launches a New Limited-Edition Watch to Honor 80 Years of the World’s Largest Aviation Organization, AOPA
SE
06:04pIn swipe at Trump, China tells U.N. tariffs could plunge world into recession
RE
06:02pIn swipe at Trump, China tells U.N. tariffs could plunge world into recession
RE
05:51pMatch Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group