ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Will Present New Poverty and Inequality Figures and an Analysis of Middle-Income Strata in the Region

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will unveil on Thursday, November 28 its annual report Social Panorama of Latin America 2019, which includes new estimates for monetary poverty, social spending and income inequality in the region's countries, among other key issues for understanding and taking action in the current regional context.

The document will be presented by the Executive Secretary of the United Nations regional organization, Alicia Bárcena, at a press conference that will take place at 11 a.m. (GMT-3) at the Commission's central headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

The press conference will also be transmitted live on the Internet via ECLAC's website: www.cepal.org.

The first chapter of the report presents the latest information on income inequality among people and households in the region. To adequately reflect the magnitude of this phenomenon, the study combines data from household surveys (which are normally used) with tax records and national accounts, which enables a better assessment of the wealthiest 1% of the population's income. It also examines current socioeconomic stratification in the region, with an emphasis on the evolution of middle-income strata.

Meanwhile, the second chapter of the Social Panorama of Latin America 2019 analyzes the incidence and recent evolution of poverty in Latin America. The third chapter addresses trends in social spending, and chapters 4 and 5 explore current migration patterns in Latin American countries and the challenges associated with them in terms of social and labor inclusion, as well as social protection.

