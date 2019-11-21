Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Will Present New Poverty and Inequality Figures and an Analysis of Middle-Income Strata in the Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 02:12pm EST

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will unveil on Thursday, November 28 its annual report Social Panorama of Latin America 2019, which includes new estimates for monetary poverty, social spending and income inequality in the region's countries, among other key issues for understanding and taking action in the current regional context.

The document will be presented by the Executive Secretary of the United Nations regional organization, Alicia Bárcena, at a press conference that will take place at 11 a.m. (GMT-3) at the Commission's central headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

The press conference will also be transmitted live on the Internet via ECLAC's website: www.cepal.org.

The first chapter of the report presents the latest information on income inequality among people and households in the region. To adequately reflect the magnitude of this phenomenon, the study combines data from household surveys (which are normally used) with tax records and national accounts, which enables a better assessment of the wealthiest 1% of the population's income. It also examines current socioeconomic stratification in the region, with an emphasis on the evolution of middle-income strata.

Meanwhile, the second chapter of the Social Panorama of Latin America 2019 analyzes the incidence and recent evolution of poverty in Latin America. The third chapter addresses trends in social spending, and chapters 4 and 5 explore current migration patterns in Latin American countries and the challenges associated with them in terms of social and labor inclusion, as well as social protection.

Members of the media are invited to participate in the press conference, which will be held at ECLAC's headquarters (Av. Dag Hammarskjöld 3477, Celso Furtado room, Vitacura, Santiago, Chile). Journalists must have their media credentials or IDs with them to gain entry, and they must request accreditation beforehand by writing to prensa@cepal.org.

To make queries or request interviews, contact ECLAC's Public Information Unit.

Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56) 22210 2040.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, Flickr and YouTube.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 19:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pBoeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits - lawyer
RE
02:12pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Will Present New Poverty and Inequality Figures and an Analysis of Middle-Income Strata in the Region
PU
02:07pEU lawmakers urge probe into Malta's top bank after ECB flags dirty-money risks
RE
02:07pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Publishes Negotiated Cattle Market Reporting Study
PU
02:00pExxon steps up assets sales with sweeping $25 billion plan
RE
02:00pEXCLUSIVE : Exxon aims to sell $25 billion of assets to focus on mega-projects - sources
RE
01:58pCleveland Fed's Mester urges regulators to be more agile on cybersecurity risks
RE
01:56pEXCLUSIVE : Exxon aims to sell $25 billion of assets to focus on mega-projects - sources
RE
01:51pPelosi says progress was made on USMCA in meeting with Lighthizer
RE
01:42pSilicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator closing China unit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on hopes of OPEC cut extension, U.S.-China trade deal
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group