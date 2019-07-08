Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

The Summer School on Latin American Economies of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is accepting, through July 10, 2019, proposals for research papers on the topic of inequality that will be presented on August 26-27 during a seminar held at the regional organization's headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

The Inequality Seminar: measures, analysis and policies, which will mark the celebration of this training program's twentieth anniversary, will be co-sponsored by the European Union. Participants will include researchers as well as representatives of think tanks, business organizations and non-profit entities.

The call for papers is open to research on all aspects of income and wealth distribution, the intergenerational mobility within these distributions, the measurement of vertical and horizontal inequalities, and new tools and methodologies for measuring inequalities.

The topics that will be taken into consideration include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Intergenerational persistence of inequalities
  • Measuring income and wealth inequality
  • Big data and inequality
  • The multiple dimensions of inequality.

Each proposal should clearly explain the main research questions that will be studied, along with the hypotheses, the sources of data that will be used, and research methods and results. Additional supporting material, such as preliminary results or draft papers, is also welcome.

The deadline for submitting proposals is July 10, 2019. The proposals must be sent to: summerschool@cepal.org. The decision regarding which papers will be selected will be made on July 15, 2019, and researchers will have until August 10, 2019 to submit their final presentations. At least two papers per topic will be chosen.

More information about this call for papers: https://escueladeverano.cepal.org/2019/en/call-for-papers

Questions about the seminar and financial support may be addressed to summerschool@cepal.org

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 21:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for June 2019
PU
05:58pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : PETA asks mayor to change name of Chicken Dinner Road
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers could face weedy growing season
PU
05:45pWestern Canadian crude inventories fall in June
RE
05:43pWall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
RE
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10
PU
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Calls on Researchers to Present Papers on Sustainable Development by July 16
PU
05:36pU.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department
RE
05:35pSunTrust to stop financing private U.S. prison operators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
5IFRESH : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About