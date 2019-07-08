ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10

The Summer School on Latin American Economies of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is accepting, through July 10, 2019, proposals for research papers on the topic of inequality that will be presented on August 26-27 during a seminar held at the regional organization's headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

The Inequality Seminar: measures, analysis and policies, which will mark the celebration of this training program's twentieth anniversary, will be co-sponsored by the European Union. Participants will include researchers as well as representatives of think tanks, business organizations and non-profit entities.

The call for papers is open to research on all aspects of income and wealth distribution, the intergenerational mobility within these distributions, the measurement of vertical and horizontal inequalities, and new tools and methodologies for measuring inequalities.

The topics that will be taken into consideration include, but are not limited to, the following:

Intergenerational persistence of inequalities

Measuring income and wealth inequality

Big data and inequality

The multiple dimensions of inequality.

Each proposal should clearly explain the main research questions that will be studied, along with the hypotheses, the sources of data that will be used, and research methods and results. Additional supporting material, such as preliminary results or draft papers, is also welcome.

The deadline for submitting proposals is July 10, 2019. The proposals must be sent to: summerschool@cepal.org. The decision regarding which papers will be selected will be made on July 15, 2019, and researchers will have until August 10, 2019 to submit their final presentations. At least two papers per topic will be chosen.

More information about this call for papers: https://escueladeverano.cepal.org/2019/en/call-for-papers