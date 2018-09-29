ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : , the European Union and the Government of Chile Organize a Week Dedicated to “Development in Transition”

On Thursday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile, a high-level dialogue entitled 'Development in transition: development challenges in a changing world ' will take place, with keynote addresses by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the United Nations regional organization; Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development of the European Union (EU); and Roberto Ampuero, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile. After these speeches, the authorities in attendance will offer their remarks.

This will be the main event during 'Development in transition week,' organized by ECLAC, the EU and the government of Chile and due to take place on October 2-5, 2018 in Santiago. Participants will include ministers and other senior authorities from Latin America and Europe, as well as academics and international officials.

On Tuesday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 3, the seminar 'What we know and still wonder about Development in Transition?' will be held, also at ECLAC's headquarters in Santiago. This event is being organized jointly by ECLAC, the EU, the Development Center of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The seminar will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. by Alicia Bárcena and Stella Zervoudaki, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation in Chile.

There, participants will debate about the need to rethink the concept of development and analyze some of the key aspects of this process, along with the interconnections among them - issues that will be addressed in the forthcoming Latin American Economic Outlook 2019 (LEO) report.

On Wednesday, October 3, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the eighth Meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Committee on South-South Cooperation - one of the Commission's subsidiary bodies - will take place, also at ECLAC's headquarters in Chile.

The participants in the inauguration include Alicia Bárcena and Ileana Núñez, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba (MINCEX), in her capacity as President of the Presiding Officers. Additional remarks are expected to be made by ministers and other authorities from Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico, among other countries.

Finally, on the afternoon of Thursday, October 4 and the morning of Friday, October 5, the European Union-Latin America institutional dialogue on cooperation will take place in the building of Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These events are open to the media. Journalists wishing to attend the panels must carry their media credentials or their identity documents with them to gain access to the site.

