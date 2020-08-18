ECLAC and UN Women Will Launch a Document Analyzing the Challenges of Care Work in Latin America and the Caribbean in Times of COVID-19

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) will launch a document entitled Care in Latin America and the Caribbean during COVID-19. Towards Comprehensive Systems to Strengthen Response and Recovery, during a virtual seminar to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. local time in Panama (11 a.m. in Chile).

The document will be presented by Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, and Maria-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean. The webinar, which will last an hour and a half, will feature the participation of senior authorities from the region's countries, who will discuss the measurements, good practices, progress and challenges related to care work.

Among those expected to speak are Epsy Campbell, Vice President of Costa Rica; Mónica Zalaquett, the Minister of Women and Gender Equity of Chile; and Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, the Minister of Women, Genders and Diversity of Argentina, among other officials.

The event's objective is to analyze the importance and relevance of Care Systems in Latin America and the Caribbean; raise the visibility of the effects that the COVID-19 crisis is having on care in the region; share some experiences implemented within the framework of responses to COVID-19; and generate a debate on recommendations that aim to incorporate this issue as a key element in the socioeconomic recovery.

The seminar will be transmitted via Zoom. Registration is available at the following link: https://unwomen.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RIo3wb7LQtyh8Oraxyn7eQ

Members of the media are invited to follow the document launch and webinar, which will offer translation into English.

What: Launch of the document Care in Latin America and the Caribbean during COVID-19. Towards Comprehensive Systems to Strengthen Response and Recovery

Who:

Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary.

Maria-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.

Authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean.

When: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10 a.m. local time in Panama (11 a.m. in Chile).

Where: Virtual connection via the Zoom platform (prior registration is required).

