Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECLAC and UN Women Will Launch a Document Analyzing the Challenges of Care Work in Latin America and the Caribbean in Times of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:23am EDT

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) will launch a document entitled Care in Latin America and the Caribbean during COVID-19. Towards Comprehensive Systems to Strengthen Response and Recovery, during a virtual seminar to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. local time in Panama (11 a.m. in Chile).

The document will be presented by Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, and Maria-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean. The webinar, which will last an hour and a half, will feature the participation of senior authorities from the region's countries, who will discuss the measurements, good practices, progress and challenges related to care work.

Among those expected to speak are Epsy Campbell, Vice President of Costa Rica; Mónica Zalaquett, the Minister of Women and Gender Equity of Chile; and Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, the Minister of Women, Genders and Diversity of Argentina, among other officials.

The event's objective is to analyze the importance and relevance of Care Systems in Latin America and the Caribbean; raise the visibility of the effects that the COVID-19 crisis is having on care in the region; share some experiences implemented within the framework of responses to COVID-19; and generate a debate on recommendations that aim to incorporate this issue as a key element in the socioeconomic recovery.

The seminar will be transmitted via Zoom. Registration is available at the following link: https://unwomen.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RIo3wb7LQtyh8Oraxyn7eQ

Members of the media are invited to follow the document launch and webinar, which will offer translation into English.

What: Launch of the document Care in Latin America and the Caribbean during COVID-19. Towards Comprehensive Systems to Strengthen Response and Recovery

Who:

  • Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary.
  • Maria-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.
  • Authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean.

When: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10 a.m. local time in Panama (11 a.m. in Chile).

Where: Virtual connection via the Zoom platform (prior registration is required).

For queries and to arrange interviews, contact ECLAC's Public Information Unit.

Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56) 22210 2040.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:22:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aKING RIVER RESOURCES : SPP Completed
PU
01:08aIMCD N : reports 7 percent EBITA growth in the first half of 2020
PU
01:08aFRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
PU
01:08aKOMAX : 8/18/2020 - Komax mitigates repercussions of COVID-19 with structural adjustments and cost reductions
PU
01:08aHUVIS : posts consolidated sales of 198.5 billion KRW and operating profit of 1.52 billion KRW in Q2 2020
PU
01:06aTREASURY WINE ESTATES : China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports
RE
01:05a2020 half-year results of the Komax Group
TE
01:05aMEDARTIS HOLDING AG : Press release 2020 half-year results and change in Executive Management Board
EQ
01:05aBANKHAUS SCHEICH WERTPAPIERSPEZIALIST AG : Fully regulated trading of crypto assets
EQ
01:05aInformation on the first half-year 2020
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : 3Q20 Capital Funding and Asset Quality update slides
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : U.S. tightening restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips
3NASDAQ COMP. : Dollar falls as risk-on move boosts stocks
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Results for the year ended 30 June 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group