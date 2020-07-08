Log in
ECM Libra Financial Bhd : PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

07/08/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Pursuant to Paragraph 8.23(2)(e) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, ECM Libra Group Berhad (formerly known as ECM Libra Financial Group Berhad) wishes to announce the quarterly disclosure in relation to the loans extended by its wholly-owned subsidiary, ECM Libra Partners Sdn Bhd, in its ordinary course of business as a licensed money lender for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 as set out in the enclosed attachment.

This announcement is dated 8 July 2020.

Please refer attachment below.

Attachment(s):- ELP Q2 ended 30 June 2020 (attachment).pdf

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 02:17:05 UTC
