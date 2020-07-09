Log in
ECO Canada, Championing Careers of Environmental Professionals, CEO Clip Video

07/09/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2020) - ECO Canada - President and CEO Kevin Nilsen discusses the company's stewardship for the Canadian environmental workforce across all industries.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/eco-canada-environmental-professionals-ceo-clip-90sec/

ECO Canada is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 11th & 12th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

ECO Canada

www.eco.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59474


© Newsfilecorp 2020
