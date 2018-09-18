Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECOBOND® Paint, LLC Offers U.S. Army Donation of Their Patented Paint-it-on Leave-it-on® Lead Paint Treatment in Response to Recent Reuters Story on Children Poisoned by Lead in Military Housing.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

Ecobond Paint, LLC Corporate Headquarters, Arvada, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent article in Reuters, it was reported that “Privatizing U.S. military housing was supposed to protect service members’ families. Instead, some of their children are being poisoned by lead. A Reuters investigation unearths dangers in base homes, lapses in military oversight, and a code of silence keeping families at risk. After his son was poisoned, a decorated colonel pushed the Army to ensure other children were not harmed in military housing.”

0_medium_LeadDefender®-withtagline.png
ECOBOND® Paint LLC is the Premier Provider of Environmental Products focused on protecting human health from the dangers of lead. Enjoy Peace of Mind from the Dangers of Lead Paint When You Use Our Proven & Patented ECOBOND® Family of Environmental Paints! Now includes Bitrex® a bitter-tasting additive to discourage oral contact!


1_medium_EcobondLogo-png.png


The article continued to say that after Army Colonel J. Cale Brown’s son was diagnosed with lead poisoning, contractors ordered their home they rented to be tested for lead. The results: “At least 113 spots in the home had lead paint, including several peeling or crumbling patches, requiring $26,150 in lead abatement. Villages of Benning moved the Browns into another old house.”

James M. Barthel, creator of ECOBOND® Lead Defender® commented, “our hearts are burdened when we hear about cases like this. All human life is important, but it feels so much more alarming when children are involved because as a father and grandfather, I can only imagine what these parents are going through.”

“Our Lead Defender formula includes Bitrex®, a bitter-tasting additive to discourage oral contact which creates an added safety barrier to further protect children from lead poisoning by reducing the amount of paint chips or dust a child may ingest.” Barthel continued.

ECOBOND® is the premier provider of environmental products focused on protecting human health from the dangers of lead.  The patented Paint-it-on Leave-it-on® formula is different than encapsulants and abatement because it is a lead-based paint treatment providing an easy and affordable solution to this devastating national health crisis. As reported in the Reuters story, abatement can be extremely expensive. According to the EPA, professional lead-based paint removal for the following three options costs about $8 to $15 per square foot or about $9,600 to $30,000 for a 1,200- to 2,000-sq. ft. house.
ECOBOND® Lead Defender® comes in at .25/sq. ft or about $300-$500 for the same 1,200- to 2,000-sq. ft. house.

Barthel continued, “We want our U.S. Military which exists to serve the American people, and to defend the Nation, to enjoy peace of mind from their family being negatively impacted by the dangers of lead paint in their military housing. We are responding to this widespread documented crisis where Reuters reported that private contractors house some 700,000 Americans at more than 100 military installations nationwide, including an estimated 100,000 children ages 0 through 5.
Fort Benning alone is home to some 2,000 small children. Of its 4,001 family homes, 2,274 ‘have lead-based paint present in them,” according to a Villages of Benning memo from November 2017.’”

Barthel announced that, “ECOBOND® Paint, is ready to donate to the U.S. Army a supply of our patented lead paint treatment, ECOBOND® Lead Defender®. We are standing at the ready to

Attachment 

James M. Barthel
ECOBOND Paint LLC
303-456-6977
jbarthel@ecobondlbp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21pVALTECH : Appoints Former imc2 President Marc Blumberg As Executive Director In Dallas
AQ
08:20pBitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem Joins Kuende’s Advisory Board and Brings the Crypto.IQ Team of Experts
AC
08:18pPIRAEUS BANK : sets out new corporate culture at Values Festival
PU
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Transit Custom Extends Leadership with Unique PHEV Model and Upgraded Features; Transit Connect Sport Debuts
PU
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Smartest and Most Productive Ford Transit Makes Global Debut at Hannover CV Show
PU
08:18pBAE : Qatar-British deal on Typhoon jets may not happen
AQ
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Announces New Telematics and Data Services Solutions for Fleet Customers
PU
08:17pEMIRATES NBD BANK : and Emaar launch co-branded Visa cards
AQ
08:17pDIGITALTOWN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17pGlobal PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2018-2022 | Automatic Real-Time Tracking of Product to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.