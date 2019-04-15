ECOSOC: Forum on Financing for Development

Note: A complete summary of today's Economic and Social Council meetings will be made after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), President of the Economic and Social Council, opened the forum on financing for development follow‑up recalling the commitment made four years ago to a global framework for financing sustainable development: the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. While progress has been made at the national, regional and global level, 'we have not seen the broad transformation that we need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030', she said. Global risks increasingly materialize and threaten common aspirations. Climate change - from the Caribbean to the Sahel - has reversed development gains, she said, recalling Cyclone Idai recently wrought destruction in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Debt levels have risen, as has vulnerability, stifling investment in developing countries. Trade tensions meanwhile are dampening economic growth.

To address these risks, she said urgent resolve is needed, first and foremost on multilateral cooperation, as no one actor will be able to tackle them them alone. Financing frameworks must also be aligned with sustainable development objectives. While many countries have worked to integrate the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development into national development strategies, many do not feature comprehensive financing plans. Recommendations to accelerate the financing of sustainable development are needed. She recalled that 2019 is a critical year, as the world concludes the first four-year cycle since the 2030 Agenda and the Action Agenda were agreed. The forum will set the tone for the year ahead. Its outcome will reflect the common ambition to 'make 2019 count', she said, with a set of action-oriented conclusions and recommendations, and a strong signal of commitment.

MARÍA FERNANDA ESPINOSA GARCÉS (Ecuador), President of the General Assembly, said the global economic context described in the 2019 report of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Financing for Development is not encouraging in terms of reaching the aspirations laid out in the 2030 Agenda, which require the annual mobilization of $6 billion. Financial markets are volatile: 30 developing countries are at risk or facing financial difficulties, while trade imbalances have increased over the last year. Indeed, the economic climate has worsened, which is among the most pressing global challenges. At the same time, some countries in Africa and South‑East Asia are carrying out infrastructure projects financed mainly with public funds. The question is: 'Are we doing enough to earmark resources in line with our ambition?', she asked. 'Clearly, the response is no.'

Noting that there is time to close finance gaps, she pressed countries that made official development assistance (ODA) commitments to keep them. Governments must ensure that both the public and private sectors make investments and that financial systems create genuine support, as all such elements must generate 600 million new decent jobs needed by 2030. In addition, political determination is required, as is reform of the normative frameworks to ensure that public and private financing is put to work. Fiscal policies must be redistributive, allowing Governments to address tax evasion and avoidance, while international systems must contribute to a fairer economic order. The multilateral trade system must be bolstered, with a focus on ensuring that capacity-building and technology transfer are carried out, she said, and developing countries must be prioritized.

She said the international community also must incorporate the private sector as a key partner, and create the conditions for responsible investments that respect human rights and the environment. The creation of low-carbon technologies is also crucial, as 1 billion people lack access to electricity. Governments must have the tools to ensure that production processes are more efficient. Small and medium-sized enterprises represent 60 to 70 per cent of job creation around the world, and must be promoted. Governments must also look towards the full integration of women into their economies, as ending the wage gap will 'make the difference'. The future needs investment. 'Now is the time to act,' she said, and ensure that the United Nations is more relevant for everyone.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said the tools to tackle poverty, inequality, climate change and other critical global challenges are defined in the 2030 Agenda and related international commitments. That Agenda is much more than a blueprint, he said, it is a commitment. '2019 is a defining year for implementing the development goals' and other commitments, he said, warning that 'so far, we are not keeping pace'. Spotlighting the threats posed by heightened global trade tensions, possible economic challenges and rising greenhouse‑gas emissions, he added that many people live in countries where inequalities and gender gaps are still widening. Against that backdrop, he said the forum is part of an effort to coordinate the global response to reverse those trends. Noting the findings of a recent study, which stated that countries face an annual funding gap of some $2.6 trillion, he stressed that more funds are still needed to help countries meet development targets. 'Simply put, we need more money to implement the Sustainable Development Goals,' he said. While international assistance should be increased, that also requires an increase in domestic tax revenue, as well as international efforts to combat money‑laundering, tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

Among other solutions, he said that financing gap can be filled by accelerating investments by the private sector, international financing instruments, ODA, civil society and philanthropies. National policy frameworks are key to creating an enabling environment, including by reducing risks and incentivizing investment in development goals. Meanwhile, the new opportunities presented by such emerging tools as social entrepreneurship, green bonds and other innovative methods should be tapped and access to credit must be expanded. Recalling that his 2018 strategy for financing set out ways the United Nations can support those efforts, he reported that some progress has already been seen - for example, a new Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance was launched and collaboration with regional development banks is being strengthened. At the national level, work is under way to strengthen the United Nations capacity to support Governments as they mobilize resources and unlock new resources to finance development. At this week's forum, he urged participants to be bold in both their discussions and their negotiations.

TAO ZHANG, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recalled that his organization and the World Bank just concluded their meetings in Washington, D.C., with all participants agreeing that 'the world economy is at a delicate moment'. The global expansion seen in recent years continues, but at a slower pace than previously anticipated. 'We need to do better,' he said, calling for efforts to produce stronger medium-term growth. Outlining three of IMF's core policy action areas, he spotlighted domestic policies aimed at building resilience and promoting inclusion; upgraded international cooperation; and bolstering commitments to work together on broader global challenges. 'No issue looms larger than trade,' he said, calling for efforts to reform the multilateral trading system and to reduce tensions.

Meanwhile, he said, joint action is also needed to confront climate change, including through revamped fiscal policies, energy pricing and the building of resilience for vulnerable countries. Turning to taxation, he called for an urgent redesign of global taxation efforts, noting that the current situation of widespread tax evasion is especially harmful to developing countries. In addition, some 40 per cent of those countries find themselves in a situation of debt distress, requiring more sustainable financing practices. In that context, he said, IMF is helping countries identify and better manage their debts, while also extending outreach to help other organizations scale up assistance in debt management. 'We must strengthen financial integrity,' he added, noting that the annual cost of bribery is estimated at $1.5 trillion. 'We need robust national actions and enhanced international cooperation,' he stressed.

MAHMOUD MOHIELDIN, Senior Vice-President of the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations and Partnerships, World Bank Group , describing the messages that emerged from the international financial institution's spring meetings, said global growth has lost momentum, dropping from 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 to below 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter. There are waning effects of stimulus measures adopted in some economies and elevated policy uncertainty. The aspiration to leave no one behind will not be met by maintaining the status quo. Stressing that hundreds of millions of people will suffer from extreme poverty by 2030, he said the World Bank Atlas for the Sustainable Development Goals finds that 9 out of 10 of the world's extremely poor will be in Africa. 'Actions are required today,' he asserted. Describing trade as good for growth and lowering poverty, he said there are also countries not benefitting from the extent needed. Fair trade and the distribution of trade benefits are issues the World Bank is working to support.

Stressing the importance of the private sector to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, he said linking finance and climate action is also essential and he encouraged Governments to make better investments in people. Indeed, the overall message of the spring meetings is that bold reforms and adequate financing are needed over the next decade. With that in mind, he described four levels of engagement, welcoming first a report by the Group of 20 (G-20) Eminent Persons Group for Global Financial Governance which called for rearranging the global financial architecture. At the regional level - which is often neglected in several aspects - more integrated solutions are needed with a focus on infrastructure, trade logistics and financing. At the national level, the World Bank President has emphasized the importance of broad-based growth, with a focus on infrastructure and gender. The last - and neglected - type of engagement is at the local level. One lesson learned from many national reports on efforts to integrate finance into implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals is that countries do not have good budgets for achieving the Goals. 'If not reflected in the budget, it does not exist,' he stressed. The upcoming General Assembly is an opportunity to urge acceleration now, aligning all types of finance - public, private, domestic and external - and localizing such efforts effectively. He expressed hope the forum would allow for using collective knowledge, skills and resources to finance the Goals.

TIM YEEND, Chef de Cabinet and Principal Adviser to the Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), describing the current state of implementation of the 2030 Agenda, recalled that the Addis Ababa Action Agenda emphasized the important role of trade in generating the resources needed to finance the 2030 Agenda. There is ample evidence of the importance of trade in helping countries harness growth for development, notably in supporting job creation, raising per capita income and reducing poverty. The integration of developing countries into the multilateral trade system, by providing access to new technologies and investments, has catalysed a 'take-off', he stressed, noting the importance of ensuring that such gains are not undone by today's challenges - which are among the most complex in a generation. If not addressed, they will have short-term and long-term effects. Until tensions among the largest countries are resolved, economic uncertainty will likely persist. There is the potential for improving the global trade forecast, but it depends on reducing tensions and focusing on charting a positive path forward for trade.

He said there could be some upsides to the current situation, as it offers an opportunity to determine whether aspects of the global trading system can be fixed to meet current needs. A conversation about WTO modernization has started, with members putting forward ideas on transparency, notifications, rule-making and the dispute‑settlement mechanism. Among the contentious issues is the lack of definition for a developing country, and who should benefit from special and preferential treatment. Members have expressed a desire to explore rules on joint initiatives - being pursued in such areas as electronic commerce, gender and trade. Discussion is also centred on how rules are agreed at WTO, as some believe groups of members should be allowed to pursue measures that lead to binding outcomes on those members. Throughout such conversations on the future of the global trade system, strengthening global cooperation must be a priority, he said, as it is crucial for attaining the 2030 Agenda. Going forward, the forum will assume more importance as an optimal space for multilateral dialogue focused on development.

Keynote Speakers

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore and Chair of the Group of 20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance, said it is virtually certain that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be achieved without major reforms in the global coordinating system. 'There is a very real risk that we are drifting into a more fragmented world' with long‑standing alignments unravelling, he said, adding that it will be a weaker world less capable of dealing with its increasingly complex global challenges. In that context, it is crucial to act now to build a new, international cooperative order tailored for today's more decentralized and interconnected world. The Eminent Persons Group has come up with proposals for practical reforms to the global economic system, aimed at addressing various crucial challenges. Those include creating decent jobs for the developing world's rapidly expanding youth bulge, which is three times larger than that of China at its peak in the early 1990s. The impacts of a failure to create such jobs will intersect with other future challenges, including a combustible mix of climate change and global biodiversity loss - increasingly scarce ground water and agricultural land, as well as the spread of new, antimicrobial-resistant diseases.

Noting that the scale of financing required to tackle those challenges is much larger than any previously needed, he said the ability of countries to grow and adapt has been hindered by a large deficit in funds. The current system is too fickle and the world is too reliant on a few countries. That is not a system that supports growth, he stressed, noting that, in the case of a future global slowdown, the world will increasingly come to depend on the success of developing and emerging countries. Spotlighting another of today's serious challenges, he drew attention to a growing crisis in multilateralism. Global challenges are, at their heart, domestic in nature. Stressing that such challenges are not new, he underlined the need to rebuild trust in national institutions to tackle them more effectively. However, that new domestic trust must be underpinned by a strong, interconnected, cooperative global network. Indeed, national strategies and international ones go hand in hand, and failing to bolster international cooperation will only yield lose-lose results. A new harmony is needed, with all actors playing the same musical score.

Briefly outlining some of the Eminent Persons Group's recent proposals, he said the first idea is to create country and regional platforms that will bring all multilateral and national agencies together around core standards on such issues as anticorruption and sustainable finance. Finance must then be scaled up to a higher level than ever seen before, requiring a reorientation of the business model of multilateral development banks. To attract the large volume of private and institutional capital that is out there, he called for efforts to diversify the risks of development across the international system. Such global commons as health and natural resources require stronger institutional capacity, he said, noting that today's efforts in those arenas are overcrowded with much duplication of efforts. In that vein, he proposed the creation of a coordinated network of global action for each global commons. Finally, if a new system of global cooperation is to be established, there is an urgent need to tackle the root causes of domestic dissatisfaction. 'We all have an interest in an open, integrated international order,' he said.

...