ECOSOC: Forum on Financing for Development

Note: A complete summary of today's Forum on Financing for Development meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Panel A

This morning, the forum convened a panel discussion on 'Domestic public resources', one of the funding elements enshrined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Moderated by Grace Perez-Navarro, Deputy Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), it featured: Jules Yehouenou, Director-General, Ministry of Planning and Development of Benin; Liselott Kana, Head of the International Tax Legislation, Department of the Revenue Administration, Ministry of Finance of Chile; Ahmed Aziz Diallo, Mayor of Dori, Burkina Faso; and Federico Giammusso, Director General for Research, Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy. Serving as discussants were Jose Maria Viera, Permanent Representative of the Stakeholder Group of Persons with Disabilities, and Tove Maria Ryding, Head of Advocacy, European Union Network on Debt and Development.

Ms. PEREZ-NAVARRO, opening the discussion, said taxes are a key component of mobilizing resources for development. However, the question is not just how much money is raised, but how it is spent. Underlining the importance of building up infrastructure and improving people's everyday lives, she said that while much attention has been paid to the international aspects of taxation, that is just one component. OECD is working, among other things, to tackle such challenges as tax evasion and base erosion by multinational companies. Introducing the panellists, she asked Mr. Yehouenou what challenges still need to be overcome to improve tax resource mobilization and the delivery of public services at the national and subregional levels.

Responding to that question, Mr. YEHOUENOU echoed the importance of domestic resources. National public resources are drawn from several sources - including households, businesses and Government - through both taxation and private savings. Noting that the West African subregion has created a tool aimed at simplifying tax collection, he said Benin is also rolling out a platform to allow businesses to pay their taxes online. 'This is a major step forward,' he stressed, adding that limiting human interaction on tax payments helps to limit bribery and corruption. Noting that the informal economy plays an important and dynamic role throughout sub-Saharan Africa, he said that can hamper tax collection and pose further challenges for Governments seeking to mobilize domestic resources.

Ms. KANA - responding to a question about how Member States can address the challenges of base erosion and profit shifting, use tax incentives to boost sustainable development and avoid a 'race to the bottom' in lowering tax rates - said the United Nations has considered ways to address the challenge of base erosion and profit shifting, often known as BEPS, in various formats. However, more work is needed, as are more coherent policies at the national level. In addition, she noted that many countries that provide aid to others expect such assistance to be tax exempt, a policy which should be reconsidered as it erodes recipient countries' tax bases. Turning to business practices, she said the OECD due diligence guidance for responsible business conduct seeks to steer multinational companies to adhere to the letter and spirit of the tax laws of the countries where they operate.

Mr. DIALLO, asked how municipal budgets can best reflect national policies aimed at mobilizing resources to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, said the latter are good on paper, but are rarely reflected on the ground. While targets in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are universal, the picture in OECD countries differs dramatically from the one in least developed countries. In Burkina Faso, for example, only 4 per cent of the national budget is transferred to municipalities for the purpose of sustainable development, and municipalities lack access to credit that could help them fill those gaps. In addition, he stressed that the resource bases of Sahel countries are shrinking due to the region's serious security concerns.

Mr. GIAMMUSSO described Italy's efforts to shift its tax and resource framework from one that was purely based in gross domestic product (GDP) to one that is more focused on human well-being. The country's definition of success now includes 12 sustainable well-being indicators, he said, noting that, while a handful of countries have begun to monitor well-being, Italy stands at the frontier of efforts to incorporate those indicators - including equity, education, health care, security issues and environment - into national policies. The idea is not to totally dismiss GDP as an indicator, but to complement it, he stressed, citing the development of better data collection and stronger analytical tools as two components of Italy's policy shift.

Ms. RYDING recalled the highly tense situation at the third International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Addis Ababa in 2015, which took place against the backdrop of negotiations by the 'Group of 20' on a new set of standards for how multinational corporations should be taxed. Many developing countries - which felt such decisions should be taken under the auspices of the United Nations and attended by all States on an equal footing - were not invited into those discussions. Ultimately, their call to more firmly address tax dodging was rejected, and a new package of standards was adopted by only a handful of countries. Pointing out that the 'Group of 77' developing countries and China have, in recent weeks, been calling once again for a United Nations negotiation to discuss the fact that multinationals are still not being properly taxed, she expressed regret that such demands were once again blocked by developed countries.

Mr. VIERA said many of the world's 1 billion people with disabilities experience compounded inequalities that are further exacerbated when disabilities intersect with other forms of discrimination. Calling for more accessible services to help persons with disabilities live and work independently, he said the provision of such resources is often hampered by corporate tax avoidance - which costs Governments an estimated $500 billion every year. Echoing concern over the fact that the United Nations lacks a dedicated tax body to tackle such issues, he urged the forum to call on the Inter-Agency Task Force on Financing for Development in its 2020 report to examine Government performance in conducting human rights impact assessments of fiscal policies, with a particular emphasis on responsiveness on the rights of marginalized persons.

Following those remarks, Ms. KANA emphasized that such issues as resourcing and technical skills must be considered by any dedicated international tax body, whether in the context of the United Nations or OECD. Mr. YEHOUENOU struck a similar tone, stressing that national tax systems must be provided with the resources needed to perform oversight functions over multinational companies.

As the floor opened for comments, several speakers reiterated the panellists' concerns about a worsening 'race to the bottom' wherein multinational companies are offered lower and lower tax rates, as well as instances of tax avoidance. Many also echoed calls for the establishment of an inclusive intergovernmental tax body under the auspices of the United Nations.

The representative of Christian Aid underscored the importance of enacting progressive tax policies and ensuring effective public spending, as well as curbing illicit financial flows. Many gaps have emerged in such efforts, including the erosion of tax bases due largely to plummeting corporate tax rates. Noting that such challenges impact the world's poorest people the most, she joined other speakers in demanding that corporations pay their fair share and that all countries be at the table in the negotiation of international tax policies.

The representative of Nepal was among speakers who drew attention to the many tax collection and enforcement challenges faced by developing countries. More investment is needed to help Governments collect revenue and provide services to their people, he stressed.

Also participating in the discussion were representatives of the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development and the Society for International Development.

In brief closing remarks, Mr. GIAMMUSSO said that, besides attention to multinationals, tax compliance by domestic actors is also crucial. Mr. DIALLO called for the proper resourcing of local governments, policies to ensure those funds are well spent and an acceleration in the pace of sustainable development investments. Ms. KANA - declaring that the international tax system is breaking down - said such challenges also provide an opportunity to restructure and simplify that system. Mr. YEHOUENOU, for his part, said good spending controls will encourage more people to pay into the system.

...