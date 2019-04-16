Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Activities of Secretary-General in Egypt, 1-3 April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cairo from Tunis early on Monday evening, 1 April.

On Tuesday morning, the Secretary-General met with Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayeb at the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo. After their meeting, the Secretary-General took the opportunity to reiterate his respect for Islam and his solidarity with the Muslim community around the world, particularly in light of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Secretary-General stressed that, 'in this time of difficulties and divisions, we must stand together and protect each other'. He also commended the Grand Imam's call for Muslims in the Middle East to protect Christian communities, as well as the initiatives taken by Al-Azhar to promote the true face of Islam and counter violent extremism. (See Press Release SG/SM/19528.)

The Secretary-General also toured the premises of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to open in 2020. During his visit, he interacted with the archaeologists doing restorations there, as well as the staff carrying out the construction of the museum.

Later, the Secretary-General met with the United Nations country team at the Mena House Hotel, and had lunch there following his meeting.

Following internal consultations in the afternoon, he attended an official dinner hosted by Sameh Shokry Selim, Egypt's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The next day, the Secretary-General met with President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Following his meeting, he held a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shokry. The Secretary-General said his talks with the President covered the three pillars of the United Nations: peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

The Secretary-General left Cairo early on Wednesday afternoon for Tripoli, Libya.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 18:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pKudlow Says It's Up to Cain Whether to Bow Out or Not
DJ
03:18pTTI : ROHM Semiconductor 1700V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET in Stock at TTI
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Proposes Changes in the Handling Requirements for Florida Tomatoes
PU
03:10pFormer U.S. interior secretary Zinke joins mine exploration firm's board
RE
03:10pThe City of Greenacres Accepts RMA’s Vision and Strategic Plan
SE
03:10pOil up 1 percent as market focuses on supply risks
RE
03:08pOil up 1 percent as market focuses on supply risks
RE
03:08pCLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY : announces spring commencement speaker lineup
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German market watchdog alleges Wirecard shares manipulated
3ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
5BLACKROCK INC : BlackRock's Fink expects 'huge' rush into underinvested stock market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About