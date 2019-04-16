Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Activities of Secretary-General in Libya, 3-5 April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Tripoli from Cairo on Wednesday afternoon, 3 April. He was there to show his support for the political process during this critical phase in the country.

He was welcomed at the headquarters by staff members of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

On Thursday morning, 4 April, the Secretary-General met with Prime Minister Faiez Serraj. He then met with the Head of the High Council of State, Khaled Meshri.

In light of developments earlier in the day, the Secretary-General tweeted that he was deeply concerned by the military movements taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation. 'There is no military solution,' he said. 'Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country,' the Secretary-General said.

Early that afternoon, Mr. Guterres visited the Ain Zara Detention Centre, where he heard from refugees and migrants. After meeting with families, he said he was deeply shocked and moved by the suffering and despair he saw in the centre, where migrants and refugees are in detention for unlimited amounts of time and without any hope of regaining their lives. Later, at the United Nations compound, he met with civil society representatives and held a townhall with staff.

He then held a press conference, accompanied by his Special Representative in Libya, Ghassan Salamé, inside the compound's premises. This was followed by dinner at the compound's restaurant with various ministers.

On Friday, the Secretary-General departed for Tobruk, where he met with the President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Agila Saleh.

At noon, the Secretary-General flew to Benghazi to meet with General Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army. Following his meeting at around 4:30 p.m., the Secretary-General spoke to the press at the Benghazi airport before departing for Jordan. He said that he was leaving Libya 'with a deep concern and a heavy heart'. He added: 'I still hope it will be possible to avoid a bloody confrontation in and around Tripoli.' And he said the United Nations will remain committed, as he would as Secretary-General, to supporting the Libyan people.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 18:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pKudlow Says It's Up to Cain Whether to Bow Out or Not
DJ
03:18pTTI : ROHM Semiconductor 1700V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET in Stock at TTI
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Proposes Changes in the Handling Requirements for Florida Tomatoes
PU
03:10pFormer U.S. interior secretary Zinke joins mine exploration firm's board
RE
03:10pThe City of Greenacres Accepts RMA’s Vision and Strategic Plan
SE
03:10pOil up 1 percent as market focuses on supply risks
RE
03:08pOil up 1 percent as market focuses on supply risks
RE
03:08pCLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY : announces spring commencement speaker lineup
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German market watchdog alleges Wirecard shares manipulated
3ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
5BLACKROCK INC : BlackRock's Fink expects 'huge' rush into underinvested stock market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About