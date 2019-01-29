Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 23-25 January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:59pm EST

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Davos from New York early on Wednesday, 23 January, to attend the World Economic Forum.

In his meetings there he would reiterate his call for a fair globalization that benefits those who needed the most. Inequality is rising and economic growth is not reaching those who need it most, he would stress.

The focus of his Davos participation would be the keynote address he would deliver on Thursday entitled 'Integrated Response to a Disintegrating Global Order'.

On Wednesday, the Secretary-General had a series of bilateral meetings, including with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine; Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium; Jack Ma, Co-Chair of the High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation and Executive Chairman of the Alibaba Group; and Karl Schwab, Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum.

On Thursday morning, the Secretary-General spoke at a plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He underlined the modern contradiction in which global challenges are interlinked, but our response is fragmented. There's also a growing sense, he said, that political systems, nationally and internationally, have lost the confidence of many people. Speaking as a multilateralist, he said that we should not vilify those who don't agree with us and have lost faith; we need to understand the root causes of why large sections of the population disagree with us and to address the discontent of those who feel left behind.

Governments and international organizations need to act and show that we care, he said during a conversation with the former Norwegian Foreign Minister and current President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende.

Turning to climate change, the Secretary-General said that the reality is worse than what the scientists had predicted, but the problem is that political will is not there. However, he added, technology is on our side and the private sector and civil society are fully mobilized.

Later in the day, the Secretary-General held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez; the Prime Minister of Jordan, Omar Razzaz; and the United Arab Emirates' Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed bin Abdullah al Gergawi. He also met with Susannah Rogers, a gold medal Paralympics swimmer and disability rights advocate.

He participated on Thursday in 'Facebook Live' with Quartz reporter Eshe Nelson, and was also interviewed by Fox Business News' Maria Bartiromo and by James Landale for BBC Live.

The Secretary-General returned to New York on Friday, arriving early in the afternoon.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 18:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pBolton's notes raise questions on U.S. military plans amid Venezuela tensions
RE
02:11pVenezuela to freeze self-declared president's accounts as sanctions bite
RE
02:10pPG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
RE
02:07pHuawei executive Meng attends bail hearing at Canadian court
RE
02:01pDigital Currency Trade Association Announces Support for Digital Asset Tax Reform
GL
01:59pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 23-25 January
PU
01:53pOil prices rally as U.S. sanctions on Venezuela ease supply worries
RE
01:45pCanada "some ways off" on decision over whether to ban Huawei 5G
RE
01:34pTech keeps Nasdaq, S&P under pressure; industrials lift Dow
RE
01:33pHuawei's CFO Meng requests change in sureties for bail conditions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.