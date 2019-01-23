ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Education ‘an Engine for Poverty Eradication, Force for Peace', Says Secretary-General in Message Marking International Day

Log in
Education 'an Engine for Poverty Eradication, Force for Peace', Says Secretary-General in Message Marking International Day

01/23/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message on the International Day of Education, observed on 24 January:

Today we celebrate the first International Day of Education. Education transforms lives. As United Nations Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai once said: 'one child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world'. Nelson Mandela rightly called education 'the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world'.

Long before I served at the United Nations or held public office in my own country, I was a teacher. In the slums of Lisbon, I saw that education is an engine for poverty eradication and a force for peace.

Today, education is at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals. We need education to reduce inequalities and improve health. We need education to achieve gender equality and eliminate child marriage. We need education to protect our planet's resources. And we need education to fight hate speech, xenophobia and intolerance, and to nurture global citizenship.

Yet, at least 262 million children, adolescents and youth are out of school, most of them girls. Millions more who attend school are not mastering the basics.

This is a violation of their human right to education. The world cannot afford a generation of children and young people who lack the skills they need to compete in the twenty-first century economy, nor can we afford to leave behind half of humanity.

We must do far more to advance Sustainable Development Goal 4, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Education can also break and reverse cycles of intergenerational poverty. Studies show that if all girls and boys complete secondary education, 420 million people could be lifted out of poverty.

Let us prioritize education as a public good, support it with cooperation, partnerships and funding, and recognize that leaving no one behind starts with education.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
