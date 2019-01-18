ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Members of the 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation

On 9 January 2019, the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) met with Hazim Al-Yousifi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, and Mohammed Ali Meften, General Director of the Extradition Office - Commission of Integrity, members of delegation from the Government of Iraq visiting New York from Baghdad who raised three main issues during the meeting: Namely, recovery of Iraqi financial assets abroad; dealing with delisting requests; and the delisting of Iraqi entities in the 1518 sanctions list.
Members of the Committee had a fruitful exchange with the members of the Iraqi delegation and expressed their intention to give due consideration to the matters raised by the delegation.
