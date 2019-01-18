Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Members of the 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:49pm EST

On 9 January 2019, the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) met with Hazim Al-Yousifi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, and Mohammed Ali Meften, General Director of the Extradition Office - Commission of Integrity, members of delegation from the Government of Iraq visiting New York from Baghdad who raised three main issues during the meeting: Namely, recovery of Iraqi financial assets abroad; dealing with delisting requests; and the delisting of Iraqi entities in the 1518 sanctions list.

Members of the Committee had a fruitful exchange with the members of the Iraqi delegation and expressed their intention to give due consideration to the matters raised by the delegation.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pWall Street rises over 1 pecent, posts fourth straight week of gains
RE
03:49pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Members of the 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation
PU
03:49pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Final Rules and New Proposed Guidance on Eligibility for 20-Percent Deduction for Small and Mid-Size Businesses
PU
03:49pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — December 2018
PU
03:29pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Advance Registration Discount Ends January 28
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pCapacity LLC Accelerates Fulfillment for Clients with 20 Million Orders Processed
SE
03:09pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Car Bombing at Police Academy in Colombia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.