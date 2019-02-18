Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Observer for Economic Community of Central African States Presents Letter of Appointment

02/18/2019 | 03:48pm EST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Jeanne d'Arc Byaje, the new Permanent Observer for the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to the United Nations, presented her letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Byaje served as Political and Diplomatic Adviser to the ECCAS Secretary-General in Libreville, Gabon, from 2017. Earlier that year, she was Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations, having held the position of Deputy Permanent Representative at that same Mission from 2013 until 2016.

From 1999 to 2013, Ms. Byaje was a French instructor and curriculum builder in Toronto Catholic District School Board in Ontario, Canada, from 1999 to 2013. She was previously an administrative assistant with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal from 1996 to 1998.

In addition to a Bachelor of Arts degree, Ms. Byaje also earned a teaching degree from the Université du Burundi, Bujumbura, in 1979, going on to earn post‑graduate qualifications in foreign-language teaching at the Colchester English Study Centre in the United Kingdom, the Université de l'État de Mons in Belgium and the University of Toronto in Canada.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 20:47:06 UTC
