Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Armenia Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, Mher Margaryan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Margaryan was his country's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2017. From 2015 to 2017, he was Minister Plenipotentiary to the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland. He worked as Head of the European Union Division at Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2015.

With Government experience exceeding two decades, Mr. Margaryan has served as First Secretary to Armenia's Embassy to the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2009, as Head of the United Nations Division at the Department of International Organizations at his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2005 to 2006, and Second Secretary to the Armenia's Mission to the United Nations from 2001 to 2004. From 2000 to 2001, he served as Third Secretary at the Department of International Organizations at the United Nations Desk in Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he also worked as an attaché from 1998 to 1999.

Mr. Margaryan holds a degree in history and theory of international affairs from Yerevan State University in Armenia.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:40pTelecom and Media Shares Fall in Thin Trading -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
11:38pTechnology Shares Nearly Flat -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:37pFinancials Fall; Wells Fargo Troubles Continue -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:37pConsumer Sentiment Boosted by Job Optimism -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:37pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : FERC Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Safety Review and Permitting Process for LNG Facility Proposals
PU
11:35pConsumer Shares Edge Higher; Auto Shares Fall on Trade Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:33pHealth Care Shares Unchanged -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11:32pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Wyden Statement on NAFTA Notification
PU
11:32pIndustrials Flat as Trade Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
4COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.