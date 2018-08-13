Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the United Nations, Sovann Ke, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Ke was his country's Permanent Representative‑designate to the United Nations in New York and Canada from 23 May 2018, having served as Deputy Permanent Representative from July 2017 to 22 May 2018.

Between June 2015 and April 2017, Mr. Ke was the Deputy Director General, General Department of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. From May 2014 to June 2015, he was Director General at the General Department of Trade Promotion in the Ministry of Commerce.

From 2012 until May 2014, Mr. Ke served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, having served as the Cambodian Mission's trade negotiator since 2005. From 2001 to 2004, he was a member of the national team negotiating the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mr. Ke holds a master's degree in international trade and investment law from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, and a bachelor's in commerce from the Institute of Economics in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Born in 1966, he is married and has three children.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 16:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Energy Portfolio Committee to Be Briefed on the Fuel Price
PU
06:51pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:47pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:45pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : What does International Youth Day mean to you? ICC’s interns respond.
PU
06:45pTOUR DU RWANDA : local victory in more ways than one
PU
06:43pErdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
RE
06:43pFactbox - European banks' exposure to Turkey
RE
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials
PU
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials
PU
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Yemen Presents Credentials
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.