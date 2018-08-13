ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the United Nations, Sovann Ke, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Ke was his country's Permanent Representative‑designate to the United Nations in New York and Canada from 23 May 2018, having served as Deputy Permanent Representative from July 2017 to 22 May 2018.

Between June 2015 and April 2017, Mr. Ke was the Deputy Director General, General Department of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. From May 2014 to June 2015, he was Director General at the General Department of Trade Promotion in the Ministry of Commerce.

From 2012 until May 2014, Mr. Ke served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, having served as the Cambodian Mission's trade negotiator since 2005. From 2001 to 2004, he was a member of the national team negotiating the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mr. Ke holds a master's degree in international trade and investment law from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, and a bachelor's in commerce from the Institute of Economics in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Born in 1966, he is married and has three children.