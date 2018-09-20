ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations, Kim Song, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kim was Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2016 to 2018. Between 2011 and 2015, he served as a Counsellor at his country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, having previously been Third Researcher in the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations from 2008 until 2010.

Between 2004 and 2007, Mr. Kim was the First Secretary at his country's Embassy in Austria, prior to which he served as a Desk Officer in the Department of International Organizations from 2000 to 2003. From 1996 to 1999, he was the Third Secretary at his country's Embassy in Iran, having previously been a Desk Officer at the Foreign Ministry's Department of Non-Aligned Movement between 1989 and 1995.

Mr. Kim attended the University of International Relationship in Pyongyang, the capital, from 1982 to 1988.

Born in Pyongyang in 1959, he is married and has two children.