ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Iceland Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Iceland to the United Nations, Bergdís Ellertsdóttir, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Ellertsdóttir had been the head of the country's mission to the European Union since September 2014, having served since September 2012 as Director of International Trade Negotiations and Chief Negotiator for Iceland-China Free Trade Agreement in her country's Directorate for Trade and Economic Affairs.

From 2007 to 2012, she was Deputy Secretary General of the European Free Trade Association in Brussels, having served as Director General for International Security and Development Co-operation Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 2005 to 2006, Ms. Ellertsdóttir served as Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister of Iceland.

Having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and English from the University of Iceland, she also holds a Master of Arts degree in European studies from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom.