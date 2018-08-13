Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, Mariangela Zappia, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Zappia was Diplomatic Adviser and G7‑G20 sherpa to the Prime Minister between 2016 and 2018. From 2014 to 2016, she served as Italy's Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, and from 2011 until 2014, as Head of the European Union delegation to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

Ms. Zappia was also Minister Plenipotentiary at Italy's Permanent Mission in Geneva between 2007 and 2011, and First Counsellor at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2000 to 2003. She served as Counsellor in charge of media relations at the Press and Information Service in the Office of the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome from 1994 to 1997.

The holder of a master's degree in political science and international relations from the University of Florence, Ms. Zappia also earned a post‑graduate degree in diplomatic and international relations from the same institution.

She has two children.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 16:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pCitigroup says global card chief Linville leaving in shakeup
RE
06:51pPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Energy Portfolio Committee to Be Briefed on the Fuel Price
PU
06:51pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:47pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:45pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : What does International Youth Day mean to you? ICC’s interns respond.
PU
06:45pTOUR DU RWANDA : local victory in more ways than one
PU
06:43pErdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
RE
06:43pFactbox - European banks' exposure to Turkey
RE
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials
PU
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Yemen Presents Credentials
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.