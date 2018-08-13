ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, Mariangela Zappia, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Zappia was Diplomatic Adviser and G7‑G20 sherpa to the Prime Minister between 2016 and 2018. From 2014 to 2016, she served as Italy's Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, and from 2011 until 2014, as Head of the European Union delegation to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

Ms. Zappia was also Minister Plenipotentiary at Italy's Permanent Mission in Geneva between 2007 and 2011, and First Counsellor at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2000 to 2003. She served as Counsellor in charge of media relations at the Press and Information Service in the Office of the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome from 1994 to 1997.

The holder of a master's degree in political science and international relations from the University of Florence, Ms. Zappia also earned a post‑graduate degree in diplomatic and international relations from the same institution.

She has two children.