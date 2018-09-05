ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Latvia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Latvia to the United Nations, Andrejs Pildegovičs, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Pildegovičs served as State Secretary in his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2013. From 2012 to 2013, he was Under-Secretary of State and Political Director in the Ministry, and from 2007 until 2012, he served as Ambassador to the United States, with non-resident accreditation to Mexico.

Since joining the Government of Latvia in 1994, Mr. Pildegovičs has also held several other posts, including Head of Chancery in the Office of the President; Deputy Head of Chancery; Foreign Affairs Adviser; and Head of the Asia and Africa Division in the Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Pildegovičs holds a degree from St. Petersburg University and has also undertaken studies at the Bucerius Summer School for New Leaders, the Foreign Service Programme at Oxford University, the Diplomatic Training Programme at Stanford University and the Beijing Foreign Language Institute.

He was born in 1971.