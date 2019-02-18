Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 03:48pm EST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Nkopane Raseeng Monyane, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Monyane was his country's Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations there from 2013 to 2016, during which time he was also the African Group's coordinator at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2014 and 2015.

Mr. Monyane previously worked in Lesotho's garment manufacturing and export sector as regional manager for the Gooway Group between 2004 and 2013, and as general manager of P&T Textiles, a Gooway Group subsidiary, from 2001 to 2004. Earlier in his career, he held a number of positions in the financial services sector, including managing director of Lesotho Bank from 1991 until 1999.

Among his other appointments, Mr. Monyane has been Vice‑President of the Lesotho Textile Exporters Association since 2009, as well as a member of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Board from 2014 to 2015. He was President of the Association of Lesotho Employers from 1993 to 1995, and over the years, has served as a non-executive director of several private and parastatal companies.

Mr. Monyane earned a Master of Science in banking from Adelphi University in the United States in 1978, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and sociology from the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland in 1975.

Born on 18 April 1951, he is married and has four children.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 20:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pBrazil wants compensation, may retaliate against EU steel duties
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:03pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Cold-rolled steel
PU
04:01pItaly starts talks with EU over bank bad loan scheme renewal - source
RE
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Mauritania Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Mexico Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Observer for Economic Community of Central African States Presents Letter of Appointment
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
3RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.