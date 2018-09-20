ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Liberia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, Dee‑Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kemayah was his country's Deputy Minister for Administration, serving concurrently as National Chairman of the Movement for Economic Empowerment party. He assumed both positions in early 2018.

From December 2017 to January 2018, he was appointed to the Joint Transition Team, tasked with helping to ensure the smooth transition of Liberia's Presidency from Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to George Mannah Weah.

Mr. Kemayah also served in several capacities within Liberia's Movement for Economic Empowerment party. From 2015 to 2017, he was Chairman of the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism, established by the Government to oversee funding related to the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

He holds a master's degree in development studies and a bachelor's in microfinance and community economic development, both from Uganda Martyrs University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Monrovia.

Born in 1965, Mr. Kemayah is married and has nine dependents.