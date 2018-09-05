ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Spain Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations, Agustín Santos Maraver, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Santos served as his country's Consul General in Perpignan, France, beginning in 2017, and in Cape Town, South Africa, between 2013 and 2017. From 2011 to 2013, he was Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

A career diplomat, Mr. Santos Maraver first joined the foreign service in 1982, as First Secretary at Spain's embassy in Beijing. Since then, he has been posted to the embassies in Havana, Washington, D.C., and Canberra, and in Brussels, where he was accredited to the European Union. In addition, he served as Adviser to the Diplomatic Cabinet of the President of the Government (Prime Minister) from 1992 to 1995, and as Chef de Cabinet to the President of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development, from 1991 to 1992.

Mr. Santos Maraver holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and literature, as well as in political science and sociology from Complutense University in Madrid, where he also earned a doctoral degree in philosophy and in political science. He also has a diploma in international studies from the Diplomatic School in Madrid.

He was born in 1955 in Los Angeles, United States.