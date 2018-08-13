ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Yemen Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Bin Mubarak will hold the position concurrently with his post as Ambassador to the United States, to which he was appointed in July 2015. He previously served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, beginning in 2014, and as a member of his country's delegation to the United Nations-brokered Yemen peace negotiations in Geneva (June 2015), Biel (December 2015) and Kuwait (April 2016).

Having begun his career as a business consultant and later founder and Director of the Centre of Business Administration at the Maastricht School of Management's outreach programme in Sana'a, Yemen's capital, Mr. Bin Mubarak became closely involved in the country's political transition. He was named Secretary-General of the National Dialogue Conference in 2013, having been appointed to the National Preparatory Committee in 2012. Over the 10-month transition, Mr. Bin Mubarak also co-chaired Yemen's Steering Committee and Peacebuilding Trust Fund.

Following the end of the transition in 2014, he was appointed Rapporteur of Yemen's Regions Committee, and later that year, he declined an appointment as Prime Minister of the country's Transitional Government.

Mr. Bin Mubarak holds a Doctor of Philosophy as well as a master's degree in business administration from Baghdad University in Iraq.