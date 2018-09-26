ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Scaled‑Up Action to Implement Paris Targets Crucial for Outpacing Climate Change, Secretary-General Tells One Planet Summit

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the One Planet Summit 2, in New York today:

The United Nations is once again pleased to co-host the One Planet Summit.

I welcome your efforts to scale up climate action.

We need far greater ambition - and we need it now. The world faces a major global crisis. Scientists are worried we will miss the targets agreed on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is still running faster than we are.

But, we can win this race. Technology is on our side. The green economy offers a path to prosperity. Climate action and economic progress are mutually supportive.

Time is of the essence. I count on your commitment.