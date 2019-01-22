ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Appoints Huang Xia of China as Special Envoy for Great Lakes Region

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Huang Xia of the People's Republic of China as his Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region. He succeeds Said Djinnit of Algeria, to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for his dedicated service and distinguished United Nations career.

Mr. Xia brings over 30 years of diplomatic experience across the world, with experience in Africa, having served in several high-level positions. He was the Ambassador of China to Niger (2009-2012), Senegal (2012-2015) and the Congo (2015-2018). Most recently, he has served as the Ambassador at large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. In earlier postings, he served in the Embassy of China to Gabon, in the Embassy of China to France, and as Deputy Mayor of the People's Government of Jiamusi, Helongjiang Province, in China.

Born in 1962, Mr. Xia is married and has a son.