ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Appoints Lieutenant General Michael Anker Lollesgaard of Denmark to Head United Nations Mission in Support of Hodeidah Agreement

01/31/2019 | 02:49pm EST

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Lieutenant General Michael Anker Lollesgaard of Denmark as Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) and Head of the United Nations Mission in support of the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), as established in Security Council resolution 2452 (2019).

Lieutenant General Lollesgaard succeeds Major General (retired) Patrick Cammaert of the Netherlands, who led the advance team and has been serving as RCC Chair and Head of UNMHA, pursuant to Security Council resolutions 2451 (2018) and 2452 (2019). The Secretary-General is grateful for Major General Cammaert's dedicated and exemplary service during this period.

Bringing 30 years of national and international military experience to his new position, Lieutenant General Lollesgaard served as Military Representative of Denmark to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since March 2017, having previously served as Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from 2015 to 2016. He has trained military brigades from multiple countries and has broad international experience, serving as Assistant Military Adviser to the Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations in New York. He was also deployed in peace support operations in the Balkans and Iraq, in addition to having commanded the multinational Peace Support Operations Training Centre in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 2007 to 2009.

Lieutenant General Lollesgaard is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, Royal Danish Defence College, Copenhagen, Denmark.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1552-BIO/4701-PKO/471 of 6 March 2015.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 19:48:06 UTC
