ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Appoints Mirjana Spoljaric Egger of Switzerland UNDP Assistant Administrator, Regional Director for Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States

United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mirjana Spoljaric Egger of Switzerland as Assistant Administrator, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ms. Egger is currently Head of the United Nations and International Organisations Division of Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, where she has been instrumental in shaping a set of coherent and relevant Swiss United Nations policies and priorities in support of the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Combining a strong policy background with field experience, she has had several assignments in the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in New York and in the Office of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Ms. Egger holds a master's degree in philosophy, economics and international law from the University of Basel and the University of Geneva, both in Switzerland.