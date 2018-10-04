ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Electoral Process Ahead of Presidential Poll in Cameroon, Urging Restraint by All Stakeholders

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

As Cameroon prepares for presidential elections on 7 October, the Secretary‑General encourages all Cameroonians to exercise their democratic right and calls for a peaceful, credible and inclusive process.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to exercise restraint before, during and after the election. He also urges all candidates to address any complaints related to the electoral process through established legal and constitutional channels.

The Secretary-General condemns all threats of violence or acts of intimidation by any group and reiterates that all grievances should be addressed through an inclusive dialogue. The United Nations stands ready to provide support in this regard.