Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Commends All Stakeholders for Peaceful, Orderly Conclusion of Presidential Election in Madagascar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 05:44pm EST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes the announcement of the final results of the presidential elections by the High Constitutional Court of Madagascar and congratulates President-elect Andry Rajoelina. He also commends all stakeholders for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of the presidential election.

The Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) and the High Constitutional Court, civil society and religious leaders, as well as the leadership of the Government, should be also commended for being part of this historic milestone.

The Secretary-General will continue to follow developments in the country through his Special Adviser, Abdoulaye Bathily, with the support of the United Nations country team, and in close coordination with the African Union, the Southern African Development Community and other international partners. The United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the Government and people of Madagascar in the consolidation of democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 22:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05pWorld Bank's Jim Yong Kim joins GIP as partner and vice chairman
RE
06:04pU.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Lawmakers and Trump to End Partial Government Shutdown
DJ
05:52pWorld Bank sees global growth slowing in 2019
RE
05:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends All Stakeholders for Peaceful, Orderly Conclusion of Presidential Election in Madagascar
PU
05:34pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Download Now! The NCGA app has resources for you.
PU
05:17pU.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
RE
05:17pU.S. delegation member says trade talks with China to continue Wednesday
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pU.S. Government Bonds Fall Amid Auction
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : EXCLUSIVE: Fiat Chrysler nearing U.S. diesel emissions settlement - source
2Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Liberty Health Sciences Inc. Investors ..
3MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
4Cleer inc debuts new bluetooth wireless headphones
5HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Kevin Quinn Named Heartland Regional President, Joanne Sherwood Becomes Presiden..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.