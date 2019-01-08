ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Commends All Stakeholders for Peaceful, Orderly Conclusion of Presidential Election in Madagascar

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes the announcement of the final results of the presidential elections by the High Constitutional Court of Madagascar and congratulates President-elect Andry Rajoelina. He also commends all stakeholders for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of the presidential election.

The Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) and the High Constitutional Court, civil society and religious leaders, as well as the leadership of the Government, should be also commended for being part of this historic milestone.

The Secretary-General will continue to follow developments in the country through his Special Adviser, Abdoulaye Bathily, with the support of the United Nations country team, and in close coordination with the African Union, the Southern African Development Community and other international partners. The United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the Government and people of Madagascar in the consolidation of democracy, human rights and sustainable development.