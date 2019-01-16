Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Following is United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' message, delivered by Christian Salazar, Regional Coordinator for El Salvador to the United Nations, on the occasion of the twenty-seventh anniversary of the signing of the Salvadoran Peace Accords, in San Salvador today:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of El Salvador on the occasion of the twenty-seventh anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords.

The Peace Accords remain an example for the region and the world of how the deepest differences can be overcome through dialogue. The Peace Accords placed respect for human rights and the rule of law at the centre of the country's institutional and political framework. Today, this vision continues to be necessary to strengthen democracies and promote inclusive and sustainable development for all.

The United Nations remains committed to working with El Salvador to tackle new and developing challenges, to promote the sustainable development agenda and to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 20:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.