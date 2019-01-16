ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary

Following is United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' message, delivered by Christian Salazar, Regional Coordinator for El Salvador to the United Nations, on the occasion of the twenty-seventh anniversary of the signing of the Salvadoran Peace Accords, in San Salvador today:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of El Salvador on the occasion of the twenty-seventh anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords.

The Peace Accords remain an example for the region and the world of how the deepest differences can be overcome through dialogue. The Peace Accords placed respect for human rights and the rule of law at the centre of the country's institutional and political framework. Today, this vision continues to be necessary to strengthen democracies and promote inclusive and sustainable development for all.

The United Nations remains committed to working with El Salvador to tackle new and developing challenges, to promote the sustainable development agenda and to mitigate the effects of climate change.