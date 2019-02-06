ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Congratulates Central African Republic on New Peace Agreement, Asks Partners to Support ‘Courageous Steps'

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the occasion of the signing of the Global Peace Agreement between the Government of the Central African Republic and armed groups, on 6 February in Bangui, the Secretary-General congratulates all stakeholders for the successful conclusion of the talks that took place in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Secretary-General commends the leadership role of the African Union in the talks, which were carried out with the support of the United Nations in the framework of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic. The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to live up to their commitments in the implementation period.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to assist the Central African Republic at this critical stage, and calls on neighboring countries, regional organizations and all international partners to support the courageous steps that Central Africans have made to bring lasting peace and stability in their country.