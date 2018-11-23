Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Congratulates Colombia on Second Anniversary of Peace Agreement Launch, Says Hard Work Ahead to Consolidate Early Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 09:21pm CET

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Colombia on the second anniversary of the signing of the Final Peace Agreement, a watershed for the country and an inspiration for all those striving to end deadly conflict around the world through negotiations.

After more than five decades of fighting, insurgents have set aside violence for politics; elections have been the most peaceful in decades; innovative institutions of transitional justice are up and running; and plans have been crafted through broad participation to extend development to remote, conflict-affected regions.

Hard work remains to be done to consolidate these early gains of peace. The Secretary-General is convinced that this goal can be achieved through a concerted effort involving the Government and state institutions, political parties, the private sector and civil society, with the accompaniment of the international community.

As Colombians persevere with all necessary efforts to make peace sustainable, they can count on the strong support of the United Nations.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 20:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:01pGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS : BAHFSA issued warning on E. Coli outbreak on romaine lettuce and salmonella outbreak on raw turkey product
PU
10:34pEXCLUSIVE : Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics - sources
RE
10:27pTSX retreats as tumbling oil prices hammer energy shares
RE
10:24pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Plumbs 10-week Low To End Thanksgiving Week
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:06pPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction With Treasury Secretary
DJ
10:03pA SLIPPERY TRADE : oil slump proves bears right
RE
10:02pMexico, Canada discuss signing of new North American trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German court rules Volkswagen must reimburse owner full price of car
3DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Oil plunges nearly 8 percent despite talk of output cut
4SCHIBSTED : SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Dolce & Gabbana founders seek 'forgiveness' in China with video apology

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.