ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Encourages Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take Confidence-Building Steps towards Peaceful Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

09/29/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held on 26 September in the margins of the General Assembly, under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

The Secretary-General shares the Co-Chairs' concern about recent statements and incidents along the Line of Contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He reiterates the full support of the United Nations for the important mediation efforts of the Co-Chairs and encourages the parties to take steps enhancing confidence and foster the necessary political will to reach a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 21:11:03 UTC
