ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Encourages Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take Confidence-Building Steps towards Peaceful Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held on 26 September in the margins of the General Assembly, under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
The Secretary-General shares the Co-Chairs' concern about recent statements and incidents along the Line of Contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He reiterates the full support of the United Nations for the important mediation efforts of the Co-Chairs and encourages the parties to take steps enhancing confidence and foster the necessary political will to reach a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
