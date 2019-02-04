Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Extends Best Wishes for Peace, Prosperity, Health in Lunar New Year Message

0
02/04/2019 | 02:29pm EST

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message for the Chinese Lunar New Year today:

Chun Jie Kuai Le!

Happy New Year!

I am pleased to send you my best wishes on this auspicious occasion. In this new year, let us join hands to build a peaceful and prosperous world for all, leaving no one behind.

I thank China and the Chinese people for your commitment to the United Nations. Despite the headwinds in our world today, we know that when we work together, we get things done.

In that spirit, I wish you and your families health, success and happiness in this new year.

Xiè xiè! [谢谢 Thank You!]

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:07 UTC
